Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) were down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.49 and last traded at $104.57. Approximately 909,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 626,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $5,052,557. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,166.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

