Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Blur has a market capitalization of $125,294.22 and $26,326.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,688,205 coins and its circulating supply is 6,328,205 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

