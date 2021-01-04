(BNKJF) (OTCMKTS:BNKJF) Shares Up 0.9%

(BNKJF) (OTCMKTS:BNKJF)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

About Bankers Petroleum Ltd.

Bankers Petroleum Ltd. is a Canada-based oil exploration and production company focused on petroleum assets in Albania. The Company’s segments include Albania and Canada. The Company’s operations in Albania are located northwest of Greece in South Eastern Europe. The Company operates and develops the Patos-Marinza and Kucova oilfields.

