BNP Paribas Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) to Neutral

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDSPY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

