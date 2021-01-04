Bob’s Repair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,651.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $371,117.19 and $8,651.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

