BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

