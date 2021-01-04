Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 10,595 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

