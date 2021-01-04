Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 33,033 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 5,576,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,805. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

