Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.