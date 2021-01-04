Boltwood Capital Management Buys 3,775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after buying an additional 219,353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 1,955,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.