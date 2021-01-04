Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in KLA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $268.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

