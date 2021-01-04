Boltwood Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $58.65. 4,529,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,683. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

