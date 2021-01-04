Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 168,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.31. 10,298,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,999 shares of company stock valued at $67,125,874. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

