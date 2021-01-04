BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $127,017.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $517,466.05 and $127,017.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.97 or 0.99752747 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,996 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

