Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.74.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

