Bonpay Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $234,068.94 and $3.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

