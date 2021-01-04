Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $63.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,164.08. 321,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,281.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,081.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,824.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,896.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

