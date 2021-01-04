Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,864.31.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,227.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,081.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,824.44. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

