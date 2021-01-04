BOSAGORA (BOA) Hits Market Cap of $20.48 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $210,825.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

