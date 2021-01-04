Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,075.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, Bit-Z and Bibox. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $117,075.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00342445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, IDEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.