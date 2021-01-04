Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BOUYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

