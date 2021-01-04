BOX Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,249.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $654,966.22 and approximately $6,249.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017624 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

