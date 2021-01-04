Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$235.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
BYD stock opened at C$219.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 93.91. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$206.68.
In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at C$8,927,943.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
