Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$235.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

BYD stock opened at C$219.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 93.91. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$206.68.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$523.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

