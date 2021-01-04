Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) in the last few weeks:

12/31/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.50 to $10.50.

12/15/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.50 to $10.50.

12/14/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

