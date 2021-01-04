Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 174.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

