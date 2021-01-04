Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Santander raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of BAK stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 157.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 15.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.