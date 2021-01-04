Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €57.00 by Nord/LB

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.58. Brenntag AG has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

