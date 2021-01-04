Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 1,705,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,638,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

