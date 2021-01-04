Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Down 8.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.23. 3,818,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,526,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

About Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

