Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.82. 1,318,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

