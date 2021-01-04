Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. 16,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

