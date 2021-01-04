Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,986 shares of company stock valued at $268,609,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. The company has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.21.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

