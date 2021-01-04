Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,091 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.22. 66,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

