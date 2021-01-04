Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,726.24. 49,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,763.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,799.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

