Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last three months.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,020. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

