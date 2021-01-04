Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.37

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 3704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BCOV. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

The firm has a market cap of $738.80 million, a PE ratio of -51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

