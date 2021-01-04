British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,751.50 ($35.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

