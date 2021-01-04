Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

