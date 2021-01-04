Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $733.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.80 million and the lowest is $723.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $671.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE ATR opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $137.36.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

