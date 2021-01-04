Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $151.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.05. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

