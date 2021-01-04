Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $9.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $34.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Immatics stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

