Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.05). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($4.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.41. 914,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,837. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.08. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $5,015,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,149 shares of company stock worth $89,562,113. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

