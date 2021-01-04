Brokerages Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report sales of $147.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.78 million. Novanta reported sales of $159.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $590.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $118.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $127.91.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,741 shares of company stock worth $2,417,936 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.