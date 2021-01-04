Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $360.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $265.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $468,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

