Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $283.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $288.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $267.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 762,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 235,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

