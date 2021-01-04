Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.80 Million

Brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $366.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.70 million. South State reported sales of $162.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSB shares. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in South State by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of South State by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 81.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 49.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

