Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $28.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.26 billion and the lowest is $27.94 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $111.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.76 billion to $112.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.51 billion to $115.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,030,367. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

