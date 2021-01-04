Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. CGI posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in CGI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,652,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

