Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $37.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.71 million to $38.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $142.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.47 million to $143.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.17 million to $152.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,531,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

