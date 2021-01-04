Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.43.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.